  • Philadelphia refinery goes bankrupt after fire

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The largest oil refinery on the East Coast has decided to file for bankruptcy after a devastating fire last month.

    In a statement Sunday, Philadelphia Energy Solutions blamed the June 21 explosion on its financial situation.

    There were a few minor injuries, but the business suffered drastically due to property damage that forced the facility to close.

    A spokesperson said jobs of current employees won't be impacted by the bankruptcy decision.

    This is the second time PES has filed for bankruptcy in a year-and-a-half.

    The first time it blamed "skyrocketing costs" to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency's rule to help lower pollution.
     

     

    CNN/KYW

