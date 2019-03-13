Philadelphia second only to LA for aggressive drivers, says GasBuddy

You probably deal with it every day, the honking, glowering tailgaters, squeaking brakes, getting cut off and battling bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Now, GasBuddy has revealed the U.S. cities with the most aggressive drivers.
Topping the list is Los Angeles. The most expensive gasoline in the nation, combined with traffic and congestion, apparently has the city's drivers most on edge.
Philadelphia carries second place back to the East Coast where is shares bragging rights with Atlanta at No. 4.
Sacramento and San Fransisco, at third and fifth, give California the overall victory at having the most aggressive drivers.
According to the report, aggressive driving habits, like speeding, rapid acceleration and braking, can lower gas mileage by as much as 40 percent and cost drivers nearly $500 more each year in fuel consumption-- not to mention the health consequences of driving stressed.
You're most likely to encounter aggressive drivers on a Friday, whereas on Wednesdays, people are the most chill.
