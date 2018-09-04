Philly driver blames squirrel for crash

PHILADELPHIA - A driver in Philadelphia is reportedly blaming a squirrel for a crash he caused Monday morning.
He lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a row of cars parked along the street.
Josh Badilla saw the crash and said the driver was pulled out of his car with only a few scratches. Badilla overheard the driver explaining the crash to police and "he said he was coming down the street and he saw a squirrel. He thought he was gonna hit it, so he swerved and he lost control and got banged up."
There's no word from police on whether the squirrel was a factor or if the driver will be charged.
CNN/KYW
