Philly driver blames squirrel for crash

    PHILADELPHIA - A driver in Philadelphia is reportedly blaming a squirrel for a crash he caused Monday morning.

    He lost control of his vehicle and plowed into a row of cars parked along the street.

    Josh Badilla saw the crash and said the driver was pulled out of his car with only a few scratches.  Badilla overheard the driver explaining the crash to police and "he said he was coming down the street and he saw a squirrel. He thought he was gonna hit it, so he swerved and he lost control and got banged up." 

    There's no word from police on whether the squirrel was a factor or if the driver will be charged.

    CNN/KYW

