  • Pickup truck pulls 18-wheelers out of snow

    ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Winter weather was no match for a pickup truck in Missouri.

    A man used it to help pull 18-wheelers stuck in snow and ice in St. Louis Friday night.

    Adam Bosler, who recorded the video, says his 18-wheeler weighs around 30,000 pounds without any load.

    It just goes to show the power of a pickup truck and a random act of kindness.
     

     
     

