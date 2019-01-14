Pickup truck pulls 18-wheelers out of snow

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Winter weather was no match for a pickup truck in Missouri.
A man used it to help pull 18-wheelers stuck in snow and ice in St. Louis Friday night.
Adam Bosler, who recorded the video, says his 18-wheeler weighs around 30,000 pounds without any load.
It just goes to show the power of a pickup truck and a random act of kindness.
CNN
