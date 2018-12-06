Pillow-fighting Buddy the elf spreads holiday cheer in Boston

BOSTON - The city of Boston is shouting "son of a nutcracker" after Buddy the elf instigated dozens of pillow fights this week.
At first glance, Brendan Edwards looks like an angry elf, running up to strangers and hitting them with a pillow, but this elf is no cottonheaded ninnymuggins.
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled
- National Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is
- Police arrest 32 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- VIDEO: Church's nativity scene includes baby Jesus in a cage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Edwards is a firefighter, spreading some holiday joy to people on the street. "We just wanted to spread holiday cheer, really. We wanted to brighten people's day maybe," said Edwards. "There was a police officer doing detail, and he asked me to take a picture."
Edwards shared videos of the pillow fights online, where his post quickly received more than a 100,000 views.
Edwards hopes the videos remind people to pause and have a little fun during the holidays.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}