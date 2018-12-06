  • Pillow-fighting Buddy the elf spreads holiday cheer in Boston

    BOSTON - The city of Boston is shouting "son of a nutcracker" after Buddy the elf instigated dozens of pillow fights this week.

    At first glance, Brendan Edwards looks like an angry elf, running up to strangers and hitting them with a pillow, but this elf is no cottonheaded ninnymuggins.

    Edwards is a firefighter, spreading some holiday joy to people on the street. "We just wanted to spread holiday cheer, really. We wanted to brighten people's day maybe," said Edwards. "There was a police officer doing detail, and he asked me to take a picture."

    Edwards shared videos of the pillow fights online, where his post quickly received more than a 100,000 views.

    Edwards hopes the videos remind people to pause and have a little fun during the holidays. 
     

     
     

