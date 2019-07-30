  • Pink seesaws installed at border wall in New Mexico

    A California architect's art installation is turning the U.S./Mexico border wall into a playground.

    New video shows a portion of the wall in New Mexico, called the 'teeter-totter wall.'

    The wall was turned into a fulcrum for a handful of seesaws.

    According to the artist, it helps remind people that children and adults on both sides of the border are connected in meaningful ways, and that actions on one side of the border have a direct consequence on the other side.

     

