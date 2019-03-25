  • Pit bulls quarantined after earlier biting incident, kill owner

    Updated:

    IRVING, Texas - A Texas woman was mauled to death by two of her own pit bulls.

    Police in Irving say the attack happened Saturday in the exercise area of an animal hospital.

    When police arrived, an officer shot the dogs because the animals were too aggressive to approach. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    "She was attending to the dogs, coming up to the dogs and it's my understanding that she was walking the dogs when the event occurred," David Dickenson, of the Irving Police Department, told KTVT.

    The pit bull terriers had been under a city-ordered quarantine at the clinic.

    Police say the dogs broke through a fence and bit someone earlier this month. Police are still investigating the mauling incident.
     

     

    CNN/KTVT

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories