Pit bulls quarantined after earlier biting incident, kill owner

IRVING, Texas - A Texas woman was mauled to death by two of her own pit bulls.
Police in Irving say the attack happened Saturday in the exercise area of an animal hospital.
When police arrived, an officer shot the dogs because the animals were too aggressive to approach.
TRENDING NOW:
- American Airlines canceling 90 flights a day after Boeing 737 Max planes grounded
- Off-duty firefighter hears gunshot, runs back into local theater to help victim
- Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day of testimony speaks out
- VIDEO: Mom says son's vaping overdose at school nearly killed him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"She was attending to the dogs, coming up to the dogs and it's my understanding that she was walking the dogs when the event occurred," David Dickenson, of the Irving Police Department, told KTVT.
The pit bull terriers had been under a city-ordered quarantine at the clinic.
Police say the dogs broke through a fence and bit someone earlier this month. Police are still investigating the mauling incident.
CNN/KTVT
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}