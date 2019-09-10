0 Pittsburgh-area man, Army Corps of Engineers colonel in path of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm, is closing in on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

A man from the Pittsburgh area is in St. Croix because he's an Army Corps of Engineers colonel who is riding out the storm.

He's in a hotel with about a hundred other people and they plan to move to the basement Tuesday night.

"The winds have definitely picked up significantly, we've seen a deterioration in weather conditions," Col. John Lloyd said. He's commander of the Pittsburgh district of the Army Corps of Engineers in St. Croix on a rebuilding mission and is now in the path of Hurricane Maria.

"The prediction right now is we might see 18-24 inches of rain here," Lloyd said. "The winds, I've heard different things from 165 mph later to 200. As Maria comes through it looks like it may adjust course, but we are bracing for the worst."

Lloyd and 90 other members of the Corps are in the Virgin Islands, helping residents rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

"Irma was absolutely devastating to those other islands," Lloyd said. "I can describe it as looking like a bomb went off."

Lloyd told Channel 11 they made tremendous progress on St. John and St. Thomas, where 90 percent of the power lines were toppled and 7,000 roofs damaged.

"I have high level of confidence working with the hotel and they've been great, had structural engineers go down and do an assessment," Lloyd said.

Some of Lloyd's fellow members did evacuate, but about 40 decided to stay behind so they could get a head start on cleanup after Maria moves out of the area.

