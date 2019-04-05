PITTSBURGH - Fans of the recently closed Cocothé are in luck: the owner-chef team behind that French restaurant are opening another place just down the street.
Owner Courtney Yates and Executive Chef Dave DeVoss will be opening the Sewickley Tavern this fall, located at 409 Beaver Street in Sewickley. The space was previously occupied by the Bruneaux restaurant.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}