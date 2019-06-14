  • Rugby Realty to present Brickworks at 21st and Smallman

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Rugby Realty has a full two-building plan in place for a four-acre site at 21st and Smallman and is ready to pursue the approval of the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.

    According the agenda materials, Rugby is scheduled to present a project it's calling the Brickworks at 21st and Smallman in a briefing before the Pittsburgh Planning Commission at its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 18.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    Working with Al. Neyer on a design build project with Lawrenceville-based Desmone Architects, Rugby's plan, according to agenda materials, calls for two seven-story buildings expected to be built in two phases that will total more than 390,000 square feet of office space.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories