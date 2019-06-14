PITTSBURGH - Rugby Realty has a full two-building plan in place for a four-acre site at 21st and Smallman and is ready to pursue the approval of the Pittsburgh Planning Commission.
According the agenda materials, Rugby is scheduled to present a project it's calling the Brickworks at 21st and Smallman in a briefing before the Pittsburgh Planning Commission at its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 18.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Working with Al. Neyer on a design build project with Lawrenceville-based Desmone Architects, Rugby's plan, according to agenda materials, calls for two seven-story buildings expected to be built in two phases that will total more than 390,000 square feet of office space.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two 18-year-olds die after lightning strikes in park
- South Carolina woman accused of public intoxication while operating toy truck
- Traffic alert: Inbound Parkway East closing for the weekend
- VIDEO: Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}