The board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh voted to loan an affiliate of Action Housing $1 million to help the nonprofit affordable housing developer to buy the former Squirrel Hill Theater property for a new development.
The unanimous vote, with one abstention by new board member Jodi Hirsh, will enable Action to reach the $2 million price to buy the property, located at a key juncture of Murray and Forward Avenues.
On the same day the organization celebrated the opening of its Krause Commons affordable housing project on a neighboring site in Squirrel Hill, Action receive a vote that provides the go-ahead for the Flats on Forward, a six-story, 43-unit affordable housing development.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
