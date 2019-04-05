PITTSBURGH - United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) announced that the company is now desulfurizing 100 percent of the coke oven gas generated at its Clairton Coke Works facility, according to a news release.
Issues with the desulfurization process, which resulted in emissions violations, increased after a Dec. 24 fire caused damage to the facility.
Related Headlines
You can read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}