  • U.S. Steel says desulfurization operations repaired at Clairton facility

    By: Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) announced that the company is now desulfurizing 100 percent of the coke oven gas generated at its Clairton Coke Works facility, according to a news release.  

    Issues with the desulfurization process, which resulted in emissions violations, increased after a Dec. 24 fire caused damage to the facility.

