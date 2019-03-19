PITTSBURGH - For all the strides that Pittsburgh has made with its female workforce, there is still a long way to go.
The Steel City ranked near the bottom of a new list from LendingTree's Magnify Money, which compared the 50 largest U.S. metro areas on several factors to determine which cities were the best and worst for working women.
Pittsburgh did not occupy the bottom spot, which belonged to Charlotte, N.C. with a score of 32.1. But it was a long way from the city in the top spot, which scored a 74.
