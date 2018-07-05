The 2018 Flashes of Freedom Fireworks lit up the sky over Pittsburgh Wednesday night, and it was quite the sight!
The full show lasted about 25 minutes, you can watch it below.
RELATED STORIES:
- Where to watch the fireworks this year in Pittsburgh
- Fireworks on barge, set to illuminate Pittsburgh skyline for July 4th
- Officials detail safety plans for Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebration
- Fourth of July: How to protect your pets from fireworks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}