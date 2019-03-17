Pittsburgh ranks on list of cities with most aggressive drivers

You probably deal with it every day: the honking, glowering tailgaters, squeaking brakes, getting cut off and battling bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Now, GasBuddy has revealed the U.S. cities with the most aggressive drivers, and believe it or not, Pittsburgh made the list.
Pittsburgh ranked No. 12 on the list.
Topping the list is Los Angeles. The most expensive gasoline in the nation, combined with traffic and congestion, apparently has the city's drivers most on edge.
Philadelphia carries second place back to the East Coast, where it shares bragging rights with Atlanta at No. 4.
Sacramento and San Fransico, at third and fifth, give California the overall victory at having the most aggressive drivers.
According to the report, aggressive driving habits, like speeding and rapid acceleration and braking, can lower gas mileage by as much as 40 percent and cost drivers nearly $500 more each year in fuel consumption-- not to mention the health consequences of driving stressed.
You're most likely to encounter aggressive drivers on a Friday, whereas on Wednesdays, people are the most chill.
