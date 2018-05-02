PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s 7-month-old Amur tiger cubs are enjoying life in the tiger yard.
After spending the winter in the Amur leopard area, the brother and sister cubs named Andre and Tesha are strong enough to be in the much larger tiger yard, zoo officials said.
Keepers allowed the cubs to acclimate to the tiger backrooms before opening the door to the outside yard.
Andre quickly ran into the yard, briefly looking back to see if his sister was following, zoo officials said. He then continued exploring.
After holding back for a little while, Tesha slowly made her way into the yard to see what her brother was up to, zoo officials said. As her confidence grew, so did her desire to explore.
Zoo officials said Andre and Tesha will be outside every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
