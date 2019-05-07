Police: 3-year-old killed in car after father chains vehicle's door closed

NEW YORK CITY - A 3-year-old girl died in a car fire and NYPD investigators say it appears to have been intentional. The car doors were chained shut, allegedly by the child's father.
Fire officials found Zoey Pereira in the back seat of a burning vehicle in Queens Sunday night. There were two fuel canisters and a propane tank inside the car. The toddler was rescued, but later died from her injuries.
One witness said a man identified as the girl's father, a 39-year-old whose name was not released, was also injured in the fire. "The fire kind of caught on him also, so we thought maybe he was, you know when you are on fire, you're not thinking. You're just trying to run for your own life," Owen Johnson told WPIX.
"The male had fled the vehicle while it was on fire. A search for the male was conducted and he was found a short distance away," said Deputy Chief Joseph Gallucci, of the NYPD.
The man was taken into police custody but has not yet been charged in his daughter's death, which police are investigating as a homicide.
Sources say he and the girl's mother were in the middle of a bitter custody battle. Someone had made a 911 call for a wellness check for the little girl right before the burning car was discovered.
CNN/WPIX
