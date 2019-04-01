0 Police alert for lost 'Captain America' goes wrong

JERMYN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania police department's Facebook post about a potential prowler went hilariously wrong.

The post by the Jermyn Police Department featured a picture of a man wearing a Captain America T-shirt and said, "If you know Captain America, have him give us a call. We need to talk to him about wandering around people's houses."

Matt Stasyszyn is the man in the picture. He said he had good intentions when he was walking down Jefferson Avenue over the weekend, but navigation might not be one of his super powers. When he heard police were looking for him, he told WBRE, "My heart was racing, palms were sweating and I thought the cops were going to come busting in SWAT-style and take me away."

Stasyszyn's wife, Alysia, asked him to pick up a bag of beef sticks she had ordered from a Boy Scout fundraiser. The only problem was she gave her husband the wrong address. "I walk around the side of the house, the whole time I'm yelling, 'Hello!' and no answer," said Stasyszyn.

Then, his wife sent him across the street, to a second wrong address, before he finally made it to the right house.

Savannah Stephens is the mom of the Boy Scout selling the snacks. "I think it's the husband's fault," said Stephens.

Even though Stasyszyn's wife is technically the one who got him in trouble with a simple typo in a text message, he knows better than to make that excuse. "I mean, don't get me wrong, I'm never going to let her live this down, but for all the people watching, I'm not blaming my wife for this," said Stasyszyn.

Stasyszyn says he learned a valuable lesson that he's passing along to any aspiring superheroes: "Double check your addresses, kids! This is a PSA from your local neighborhood Captain America!"



NBC/WBRE