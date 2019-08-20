0 Police apologize after detaining man who woman said was staring at her

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police in Michigan apologized to an African American man Thursday after he was briefly detained by police because a white woman said he was staring at her.

The incident was caught by a bystander on cellphone video and posted to Facebook.

Devin Myers, 20, had police called on him by a white woman who allegedly accused him of looking at her suspiciously.

Myers said at the time his request for a supervisor to be called was denied and he was made to feel like a criminal when all he wanted to do was park his car and get some food at a nearby restaurant.

"I seen it on TV but I never thought it would happen to me, especially not an urban area like this," Myers told WXYZ.

TRENDING NOW:

Police released dash cam video along with an apology and part of a statement that said: "The officer had no legal right to demand the identification and should have simply advised Mr. Myers why we were there and allowed him to go on his way."

Myers thanked a nearby worker who shot the video and ultimately got police to call in a higher-ranking supervisor.

While no arrest was made, Myers said a prior nasty run-in with one of the same officers left him reluctant to return to Royal Oak.

"He didn't want to hear it. He just wanted to go on say, you know, 'I'm overpower you, I have my badge, I can do what I want, I don't have to listen.' He didn't want to listen. He didn't want to hear my voice," said Myers.

Police said what took place was unacceptable and both a responding officer and a supervisor didn't handle things in a manner expected of them. Discipline and additional training are now being carried out.

The woman who called police has not been identified.

The Royal Oak mayor also issued a statement indicating the city is working every day to combat racial bias.



HAPPENING NOW: 20 year old Devin Myers SPEAKS OUT after a woman called police claiming he was acting "suspiciously." Today, he & an attorney met w/ Chief, to file formal COMPLAINT. He says he feels RACIALLY PROFILED & won't return to Royal Oak. ⁦@wxyzdetroit⁩ #5:30PM pic.twitter.com/ADzIdsJjkl — Simon Shaykhet WXYZ (@simonshaykhet) August 15, 2019

CNN/WXYZ