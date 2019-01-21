Police blast 'Let It Go' during snow patrol

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Police in a Massachusetts town displayed a sense of humor while out enforcing winter storm parking regulations.
One police officer blasted the song "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen" over his patrol car's public address system.
It was captured on video by Twitter user "Tee-Hee-Hee."
@universalhub just the Somerville PD going down the street to enforce snow emergency parking, blaring out “Let It Go” along the way pic.twitter.com/Q9TFeeAmyI— [0] (@teeheehee) January 20, 2019
