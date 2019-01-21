  • Police blast 'Let It Go' during snow patrol

    SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Police in a Massachusetts town displayed a sense of humor while out enforcing winter storm parking regulations.

    One police officer blasted the song "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen" over his patrol car's public address system.

    It was captured on video by Twitter user "Tee-Hee-Hee."
     

     
     

