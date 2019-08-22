0 Police bodycam captures rescue of baby from hot car

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - An Arizona mom has been charged with child abuse after leaving her young child in the back seat of a parked car.

Amazingly, her child was not seriously hurt by the situation that was all captured on a police officer's body camera.

The video is difficult to watch, but while you watch it, keep in mind Stacey Holly is a mom who once thought it wasn't possible for her to do something like this.

"I think that these people who do it, who you see on TV, I'm like, 'God, how stupid are they? To leave their kids in the car?' And then it happened," Holly can be heard telling police investigators in video turned over to KPNX.

"I pulled her out, and I just don't know. I honestly don't know how it happened."

Video from a police officer's body camera captures the raw moment when she realized what happened, her six-year-old crying as paramedics put her baby sister on a stretcher back in June.

Holly, her sister and Holly's two daughters went to Target. Holly said she took her 6-year-old, but both women somehow forgot her baby.

"We went into Target and didn't look in the back seat. We didn't do it on purpose, obviously. We just are stupid and forgot we have a baby with us," said Holly.

Temperatures outside that day were in the triple digits as first responders can be heard on the video expressing shock that the infant wasn't in worse condition: "I can't believe the kid survived that long."

"You're lucky on this one, man. Thirty minutes without it running. It's a long time. It's a little, little baby," another first responder can be heard telling Holly.

Police kept Holly for questioning as paramedics took her 5-month-old to an ambulance.

Holly was charged with child abuse.

Experts recommend leaving something you need, like your phone, wallet or purse, in the backseat, so you have to check there before getting out of the car.



