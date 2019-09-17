Police chase of stolen minivan ends in gunfire

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A high-speed chase in the Sacramento area ended with police gunfire.
The chase started with a reported hit-and-run in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect led police on a chase through multiple counties that lasted more than an hour.
The suspect went more than 100 mph at several points, weaving through traffic in the stolen minivan.
In Yuba City, the suspect made a U-turn and started driving toward a motorcycle officer in the road.
The officer jumped out of the way and opened fire as the suspect backed over the police motorcycle.
The suspect was hospitalized for several gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.
No police officers were hurt.
