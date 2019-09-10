0
Police chief, 3 others dead after shooting at Ohio nursing home
KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio
-
A shooting Friday morning at a nursing home in Kirkersville, Ohio, left a police chief and three others, including the suspect, dead, officials said.
Shots rang out around 8 a.m. at Pine Kirk Care Center on East Main Street. It was an active shooter situation for a period of time.
By 8:45 a.m., the shooter was reported down, according to 10TV in Columbus. The male shooter reportedly turned the gun on himself after shooting multiple people inside the nursing home.
Police Chief Robert E. Chamberlain II was killed, according to 10TV.
By 10:30 a.m., law enforcement officers were moving some of the senior citizens that had been inside the building for hours to a neighboring church across the street.
Police are also interviewing witnesses from inside the nursing home.
Brian Milam, of Kirksersville for the last decade, lives next door to the nursing home.
“I was talking to my friend Bob on the phone and I heard a loud pop and I said I thought it sounded like a gunshot. … Then I heard two more shots. Then I walked out on the porch and about that time the squad and police were everywhere,” Milam said.
A nearby Kirkersville Elementary School was on lockdown as a result of the situation.
Gov. John Kasich reacted to the incident on Twitter around 9 a.m.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
