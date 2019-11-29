BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts documented by police in Georgia has come to a bittersweet ending.
A Facebook post from Brookhaven police shows officers respond to the scene of "total carnage" Tuesday morning. It says dozens of doughnuts fell from a delivery truck onto the curb and into the gutter of a road in the city near Atlanta.
Police say their response time to the call was stellar, but they missed the five-second rule. The post asked for thoughts and prayers as the total loss of the doughnuts deeply affected all the department's officers.
Police later added a comment with an update to the so-called tragedy. It says officers in Gainesville sent a batch of sympathy doughnuts to Brookhaven police in their time of mourning.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point'
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Franklin Regional Marching Band performs in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}