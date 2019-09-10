Police: Father pushes son in stroller over embankment while high on heroin

BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler County father was arrested after he was accused of putting his 5-year-old in danger.
He allegedly pushed his son, who was in a stroller, over an embankment while high on heroin, according to Butler police.
Butler police said Charles Brookbank had his son strapped into the stroller along East Jefferson Street.
Detectives told Channel 11 that while he was walking with the stroller, he ran into telephone poles, bushes and stopped to buy heroin before taking the drug.
Many people saw the erratic behavior.
"He even left the child at a busy intersection at a stop sign for a while," said Chief Deputy Dave Adam with Butler police.
As police arrived on scene, they say the father was overdosing, lost his footing, fell on top of the baby stroller and plummeted down a 7-foot-high hill.
Police said the boy was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
"It's the kids, it's the families, this is what heroin does," Adam said. "These are the victims."
Brookbank had visitation with his son that day.
He's now in jail and the child is OK and back with his mother.
