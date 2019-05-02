  • Police: Gravy spill leads to child porn charges

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities say a simple gravy spill led to the exposure of child porn on an Iowa man's laptop.

    Court documents claim Robert Leo Watson took his laptop to Best Buy after spilling gravy on it. Geek Squad employees transferring files off the device spotted what they thought was child porn.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Des Moines police collected both computers and charged Watson with misdemeanor possession after they say he admitted saving the images.

    He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories