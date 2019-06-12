Police: intoxicated woman slowly drives car through Oklahoma shop

An Oklahoma woman was arrested Tuesday after she was caught on camera driving her car through a medical marijuana dispensary.
Leslie Peake, 57, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Ziggyz Cannabis store manager Chase Uhl was in the back watching the surveillance video as the car slowly crashed through the front glass doors.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- College student uses Snapchat's gender swap feature to catch cop accused of seeking underage hookup
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The car continued at the slow speed until it smashed into the displays and wall at the back of the store.
"I didn't know what to think at first, to be honest," Uhl said, "and when I saw a BMW in the middle of the store, it was a little alarming."
Peake has previous convictions including at least one DUI in Oklahoma County.
Officials from the store say she was not one of their customers.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}