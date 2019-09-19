  • Police investigating after woman's body pulled out of Monongahela River

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled out of the Monongahela River Thursday morning.

    Pittsburgh police said officers were initially called to the Homestead Grays Bridge in Duck Hollow around 10 a.m. for an “unoccupied, possibly disabled vehicle” in the southbound lanes.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Around that same time, someone called 911, saying that he heard something splash into the Monongahela River in that same area.

    River Rescue crews located a woman’s body and pulled it from the water. 

    That woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police are investigating the cause of death.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories