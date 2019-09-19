PITTSBURGH - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled out of the Monongahela River Thursday morning.
Pittsburgh police said officers were initially called to the Homestead Grays Bridge in Duck Hollow around 10 a.m. for an “unoccupied, possibly disabled vehicle” in the southbound lanes.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news in Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Around that same time, someone called 911, saying that he heard something splash into the Monongahela River in that same area.
River Rescue crews located a woman’s body and pulled it from the water.
That woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of death.
TRENDING NOW:
- Whitehall woman's handyman charged with homicide after her disappearance
- Serial bank robbery suspect shot, killed by police as he threatened woman with knife
- Owner to demolish the Wholey building in the Strip District
- VIDEO: Panic in the sky: Delta flight plunges nearly 30,000 feet
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}