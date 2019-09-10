Police investigating assaults, robberies of women in Beechview

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating two reports of women being assaulted and robbed by juveniles over the weekend in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.
Both of the incidents were reported to have happened on Beechview Avenue -- one Friday night and the other Saturday night.
Police said the victim of Friday’s assault and robbery told them that four juveniles she didn’t know were responsible. The juveniles were later identified and charges are pending.
The woman who was assaulted and robbed Saturday told police that two juveniles she knew were involved. The woman was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment.
Police said it’s possible that the two incidents are connected.
They have identified the juveniles in the first case and charges are pending, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
