Police investigating collision between train and vehicle

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a collision between a train and a vehicle in the City of Pittsburgh.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday along Freeport Road near UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

A Norfolk Southern train clipped an SUV at a vehicle crossing.

There are no lights at the crossing but there is a stop sign and a railroad crossing sign.

No injuries were reported.

