PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are assisting with the investigating into a shooting in Penn Hills.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Funston Avenue just before midnight Thursday.

They found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

