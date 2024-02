SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Sharon, Mercer County.

According to the NBC station in Youngstown, Ohio, officers were called to New Castle Avenue around 9:30 Monday night for a report of a trespasser.

They found a man unconscious who was suffering from a head wound.

He died at the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group