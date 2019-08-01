Police: North Carolina woman leaves kids in hot car while applying for job

A North Carolina woman is facing charges after leaving three young children in a hot car.
As temperatures reached the high 80s, she was inside a building, applying for a job.
Police say she her three children are 4-years-old, 2 years-old and 5 months old.
A passerby noticed the kids appeared lethargic and called 911.
A maintenance man reportedly searched the office building to find the mother who, up until that point, had not gone back to check on her kids.
The 27-year-old was cited by police for child neglect.
None of the children were hurt in the incident.
