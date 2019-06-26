  • Police officer stops 10-month-old 'driving' down wrong side of road

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A central Florida police officer pulled over his 10-month-old daughter for driving on the wrong side of the road.

    Orlando police officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he spotted the toddler riding her stroller car and driving against traffic. So he did what every responsible officer would do. He pulled her over.

    When Kipp asked his daughter for her license and registration she laughed in his face. That's when Kipp told the little girl this was a serious matter.

    Her smile, however, melted daddy's heart and he eventually let her go with just a warning.
     

     

