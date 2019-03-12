Police 'pull over' car made of snow

CHADRON, Neb. - On Saturday a Nebraska state trooper found a replica Ford Mustang made completely of snow.
According to the officer: "Some people make snowmen, not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle!"
If you look closely you can see what looks like a ticket on the windshield.
Sgt. Mick Downing says it's just a "courtesy check" tag he put there as a joke.
No word on who created the snow-car.
