  • Police 'pull over' car made of snow

    Updated:

    CHADRON, Neb. - On Saturday a Nebraska state trooper found a replica Ford Mustang made completely of snow.

    According to the officer: "Some people make snowmen, not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle!"

    TRENDING NOW:

    If you look closely you can see what looks like a ticket on the windshield.

    Sgt. Mick Downing says it's just a "courtesy check" tag he put there as a joke.

    No word on who created the snow-car.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories