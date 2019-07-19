0 Police rescue man from burning van

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An amazing rescue was caught on camera in California last week. San Jose police officers sprang into action to pull a man from burning vehicle before it exploded.

Those officers are now being hailed as heroes, and they're taking a look back at the harrowing images of the incident.

"It happened so quick, that van started burning up so quick that we just went and grabbed him and did what we had to do at the time," Officer Chris Perilli told KGO.

"It seemed like less than 60 seconds, because we saw smoke and by the time we were processing that, it was a rescue," recalled Officer Tim Wright.

The man was refusing to leave his van, parked in a school lot in San Jose on July 9 when Wright and Perilli rushed in.

"Our perception was, he was having some kind of mental health crisis and clearly was not thinking about his own safety," said Perilli.

Another witness captured video that showed how quickly the situation escalated.

"Mr. Huff has his left arm hooked around the tires, so he has leverage and he doesn't want to go," said Wright. "It was Wharton who decided, 'We're going to have to (use a Taser on) this guy to shock him and get him to let go,' and that was the only thing that got him to let go of that van."

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The San Jose police department posted the images on Facebook to praise the officers for their actions.

"We just want the community to know that we're here for everybody, unhoused, people with mental health issues, the rest of the community," said Perilli.

According to local media, it appears the man was living in the van.



CNN/KGO