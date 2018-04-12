As investigators continue to look for Cassandra Gross, Channel 11 found state police searching the property of Thomas Stanko, the on-and-off boyfriend of Gross.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was there as police were taking pictures and sifting through property.
She’ll have more on the search and what neighbors know about Stanko for 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
