Investigators resumed their search for Cassandra Gross on Friday, searching a pond that's on property belonging to the mother of her on-and-off boyfriend, Thomas Stanko.

A dive team out of Greensburg was scouring the pond that's between two homes on White Fence Lane.

State police are back out at the property of Thomas Stanko's mother's house; Greensburg Dive Team is here searching a pond behind the two houses along White Fence Lane

Gross, 51, was reported missing Tuesday, three days after her mother last heard from her. Gross’ vehicle was found burned in a Westmoreland County park less than six miles from Stanko's home on Tuesday evening.

Stanko is not facing any charges related to the case.

State police searched his Unity Township home for hours on Thursday. Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was there as police were taking pictures and sifting through the Macey Road property.

“I waited and waited and saw police cars going over to the neighbor’s and I don’t know,” said neighbor Betty Schrack. “I only noticed them out at the garbage can.”

Neighbors told Channel 11 they don’t know much about Stanko.

“I couldn’t tell you who comes and who goes and what’s where. I really can’t tell you that,” Schrack said. “No interactions.”

A few hours later on Thursday, Channel 11 found even more cruisers lining the road where Stanko’s mother lives on White Fence Lane, next to Unity Cemetery.

Stanko's attorney, David Shrager, maintains Stanko has nothing to do with Gross' disappearance.

