Police searching for man who stole $1,000 from Girl Scouts

    WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - Police in New Jersey are searching for the thieves who stole more than $1,000 from a local Girl Scout troop. It happened last Friday afternoon at a mall in Woodbridge.

    The girls were inside the mall selling Girl Scout cookies when the troop leader said she briefly placed the bank deposit envelope full of checks and cash on the table. When she went to pick it up, it was gone. As soon as they noticed the envelope was missing, they notified mall security and called 911.

    Police are looking for a 6 foot, 2 inch tall man with messy hair and an elderly woman with a red walker.

    Unfortunately, the troop is still responsible for the price of the cookies. 

    It's been a tough lesson for the sixth-graders who were doing the right thing by working to pay for their expenses and raising money to help others.
     

     
     

    NBC/WNBC

