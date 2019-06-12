Police: Sneezing triggers fiery crash in Tennessee

A fiery car crash in Belle Meade, Tennessee is being blamed on an allergy attack.
Newly-released video from the Belle Meade Police Department shows the car flipping over before it skids down the road.
Eventually, a group of golfers and construction workers spring into action and flip the car upright.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- College student uses Snapchat's gender swap feature to catch cop accused of seeking underage hookup
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The driver then gets out of the car to check out the damage, just moments before it bursts into flames.
Police said the driver had an allergy attack, and began sneezing before the crash.
Investigators say that caused him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}