Police trying to determine what caused damage to school van window

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Westmoreland County are trying to figure out who or what blew out the window of a school van.

The Ford Econoline van was driving east on Interstate 70 in South Huntingdon Township around 4:30 p.m. on January 3 when one of the back windows was blown out.

It’s not clear what caused the damage.

The van, which is operated by DMJ Transportation, had about $500 in damage.

