Police: Woman broke into house, made sandwich

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Breaking into homes might work up an appetite for some, and police said it appears that may be the case for a woman in Fort Lauderdale.
Home security cameras caught the woman as she made a bold break-in and a ham sandwich on her way out.
Jonny Buchanan went before a judge Thursday in bond court, facing charges of burglary and petty theft.
The hunger heist happened last Thursday around 10 a.m. In the video, Buchanan can be seen scurrying around the apartment after getting in through the back door.
Investigators told WSVN she went straight to the refrigerator and threw the owner's dog a piece of raw chicken, but the dog wasn't pleased.
Buchanan scrambles around a little longer before making herself a sandwich.
The judge said until Buchanan posts bond, the 60-year-old will stay locked up in a Broward County Jail.
CNN/WSVN
