0 After shutdown, Democrat says DHS Secretary won't testify before Congress

A top House Democrat blasted the Secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday for refusing to testify before a House committee next week on issues dealing with illegal immigration, as Rep. Bennie Thompson (R-MS) said it was unacceptable for Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to say that she was unavailable for an oversight hearing about security along the southwest border.

“As Secretary of Homeland Security, you should be prepared to testify on border security, the very issue that caused the recent shutdown, at any time,” Thompson wrote in a letter released on his committee’s website.

Democrats have pressed to hear from Nielsen for several weeks, especially after press reports showed that more illegal immigrant children were separated from their parents than had been previously acknowledged by the Trump Administration – and by Nielsen in her own past testimony.

Per House Homeland chair Bennie Thompson, Kirstjen Nielsen declined to testify before his committee next week, citing the shutdown https://t.co/eh0Oo1eMWi — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 29, 2019

“Your failure to engage Congress only makes averting another shutdown more difficult,” Thompson wrote.

It was not the first time that Democrats have encountered resistance from Cabinet members of the Trump Administration since taking charge of the House of Representatives earlier this month.

Just last week, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin refused to testify before the House Ways and Means Committee about the shutdown’s impact on the workings of the Internal Revenue Service.

In a letter, Mnuchin said he would not testify before the House Ways and Means Committee until “the President’s Budget has been released.”

On Tuesday, White House officials said that because of the 35 day partial shutdown, that budget submission would not be released until mid-March, instead of the usual deadline of the first Monday in February.

Earlier this month, HHS Secretary Alex Azar refused to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which wanted answers about how HHS had handled care for separated illegal immigrant children.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross agreed to appear before a House panel to answer questions about why the Trump Administration tried to add a citizenship question to the Census – but that hearing won’t take place until March 14.

This in hindsight was a predictable gambit by administration officials to threat of greater oversight by House: they always have the option of stalling, delaying, refusing, fighting subpoenas — and before you know it, it's the August recess https://t.co/aVYf05GICf — Charles Lane (@ChuckLane1) January 29, 2019

Democrats have also set a February 8 hearing with Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker; the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on the nomination of William Barr to be Attorney General on February 7.