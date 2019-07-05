After sluggish May, job growth rebounds in June

The U.S. economy bounced back from a slower than expected month of job growth in May, as American businesses added 224,000 jobs in June, with the nation's unemployment rate ticking slightly to 3.7 percent, still at historically low levels.
It was the 105th consecutive month of job growth, a historic streak which stretches back to October of 2010 (highlighted in yellow), when the U.S. economy finally started to emerge from the Great Recession.
The U6 rate - considered the broadest measure of unemployment - ticked up to 7.2 percent in June, but still remains well below where it was just a few years ago.
For the first six months of this year, job growth is average over 172,000, which is down from a year ago.
January-June 2019 - 172,167 average/month
January-June 2018 - 235,167
January-June 2017 - 181,667
January-June 2016 - 177,333
January-June 2015 - 221,167
January-June 2014 - 244,500
In June, the number of people holding down a part-time job because they could not find full-time work shrank by just 8,000.
The Labor Force Participation Rate ticked up to 62.9 percent, staying right around 63 percent - where it has been for the last few years.
Americans reporting that they were working multiple jobs went up 301,000 in June, rising to 5.2 percent of the work force, the highest point since March of 2017.
