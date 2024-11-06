AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Louisiana

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump won Louisiana on Tuesday for the third consecutive presidential election, increasing his electoral vote tally by eight. In addition to voter support, Trump has various powerful political allies in and from the Bayou State, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Gov. Jeff Landry. In Louisiana, where the GOP currently holds each statewide elected office and controls the legislature, the Republican nominee for president has won every election since 1996. Trump won Louisiana with about 58% of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

