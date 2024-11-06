AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins the 2nd Congressional District in Maine and one electoral vote

WASHINGTON — Voters in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, the more conservative of the state’s two congressional districts, delivered an electoral vote to Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday. Maine is one of two states that divide their electoral votes with two votes going to the statewide winner and one vote apiece to the winner of reach congressional district. The state’s 2nd District also went for Trump in 2016 and 2020. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner of Maine’s 2nd District at 1:51 a.m. EST.

