AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Mississippi

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump won Mississippi on Tuesday, claiming the state's six electoral votes and continuing a long winning streak for Republicans. The last Democratic presidential nominee to win Mississippi was Jimmy Carter in 1976. Republicans hold both of Mississippi's U.S. Senate seats, three of its four U.S. House seats, all eight statewide offices and a wide majority in the state House and Senate. Gov. Tate Reeves and most other Republican officials in Mississippi endorsed Trump, while Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson endorsed the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

