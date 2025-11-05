AP Race Call: Jacob Frey wins re-election as mayor of Minneapolis

WASHINGTON — Jacob Frey won reelection as mayor of Minneapolis on Wednesday, earning his third term.

Minneapolis uses ranked choice voting to select its mayor,. The way ranked choice voting works in Minneapolis, if no candidate clears the threshold in the first round, candidates with the fewest votes are eliminated for the next round of counting. The process is repeated until one candidate has enough.

Frey won during the final round.

The election was officially nonpartisan, though Frey chose to include the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party label on his ballot line. He defeated a large field that included state Sen. Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist. The Associated Press declared Frey the winner at 12:38 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.