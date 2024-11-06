AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Rhode Island

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won Rhode Island on Tuesday, giving her four electoral votes and continuing the Democrats' dominance in the state. The last time a Republican presidential candidate won Rhode Island was in 1984, when former President Ronald Reagan defeated former Vice President Walter Mondale. President Joe Biden easily defeated former President Donald Trump in Rhode Island in 2020, winning more than 59% of the vote. Hillary Clinton also did well in the state, winning over 54% of the vote in 2016. Given the Democrats' success in Rhode Island, presidential candidates rarely spend time campaigning in the state. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

