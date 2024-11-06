AP Race Call: Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Republican Irene Armendariz-Jackson. Escobar will be serving her third term. The congresswoman was one of the first two Hispanic women to represent Texas in the U.S. House after she succeeded Beto O'Rourke in 2019. Prior to running for office, she served as a county judge for six years. The Associated Press declared Escobar the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.

